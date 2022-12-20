At Orthopedic Cortisone Injection Center in Dunwoody, they are doing everything they can to avoid operating like a big box medical group.

Daniel Richin can be seen at his practice in Dunwoody.

According to Daniel Richin, who opened the business in 2020, that means when you call their office you get to talk to an actual person, you can schedule appointments quickly and you can get as much time as you need with the doctor, who is Daniel’s father, Paul.

“I sometimes have to knock on the door of a room that my Dad is visiting with a patient in after 15-20 minutes to remind him there may be another patient waiting,” Daniel said. “He’ll just stay in there forever because he’s there to listen and he’s trying to help. That’s pretty different from other doctors’ offices.”

How it all started

For 20 years, Daniel was running his own business which focused on medical scheduling for things like MRIs and CAT scans.

During the pandemic, Daniel was looking for an office space to do work out of and Paul Richin (Daniel’s father), who has had a decorated medical career and who had recently retired, still had an itch to help patients.

They found a space in Dunwoody, right across the street from where Paul lives.

“It really has worked out well,” Daniel said. “We have adapted my Dad’s old-school model of seeing patients and giving them the care and attention they deserve and it’s really worked.”

Paul loves being back to doing medicine in an environment where the patient comes first.

“Coming out of retirement to open a small orthopedic practice has been a blessing,” Paul said. “I’ve been able to get back to old school medicine where I can spend time with patients who are tired of the bureaucracy of modern medicine.”

They offer non-invasive gel and stem cell injections to help with pain someone might be experiencing in areas like their back or knees. They focus on helping people get immediate relief for arthritis and tendonitis and hopefully avoid surgery.

“We are basically a one-stop shop for any injection you could think of,” Daniel said.

They are open Wednesdays through Fridays and Paul works with a nurse who is learning the ropes of what he does.

An amazing career

Paul has more than 50 years of experience treating patients. He is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and has experience treating patients on everything from clavicle fractures to joint pain and back pain.

For nearly 40 years, he held a variety of positions at DeKalb Medical Center in Decatur, including being Chief of Orthopedics.

He has an impressive educational background that includes a degree from the University of Georgetown and a residence at Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center.

While his resume is impressive, what Paul really loves is providing personalized care for patients.

“At our practice, you are going to see a doctor who is friendly and cares so much about every patient as opposed to a big box orthopedics company where you are lucky if you get two minutes with your doctor. It’s the personalized attention that you get here that you don’t get anywhere else that helps us stand out in the crowd.”

Daniel mentioned that patients seem to react really well to the shots that Paul provides.

“It’s amazing how well patients do with the treatment my Dad provides,” Daniel said. “Literally there are patients who could have surgery but continue to come back here for treatment so they can avoid it and get relief.”

About the business

• Website: theocic.com

• Address: 1705 Mt. Vernon Rd, #B, Dunwoody, GA 30338

• Phone: (404) 292-3538