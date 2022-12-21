A newly released rendering for the Juniper Street project from Middle Street Partners and AECOM-Canyon Partners.

Developer Middle Street Partners has secured $245 million in construction financing to build a multifamily project on Juniper Street in Midtown.

The joint venture between Middle Street Partners and commercial real estate developer AECOM-Canyon Partners will feature two apartment towers between 11th Street and 12th Street – the former sight of restaurants Einstein’s and Joe’s on Juniper.

According to a press release, the two apartment buildings will consist of a North tower with 320 units across 36 stories, while the South tower will have 167 units in its 33-story building. Both towers will offer ground-level retail spaces.

“We believe this block of Midtown is the pre-eminent residential address in all of Atlanta — and by extension one of the best in the Southeast,” said Ed Alexander, Director of Development for Middle Street Partners.

“Piedmont Park and its 185 acres of greenspace and trails and access to the Atlanta Beltline are just one block away. Vibrant restaurants, nightlife, museums, and retail destinations abound in every direction and we are in the epicenter of the city’s premier office submarket. We’re excited to work with AECOM-Canyon Partners to deliver this property to residents and prospective residents seeking an amenity-rich, active lifestyle in the heart of Atlanta.”