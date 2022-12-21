A brine truck in action. (Courtesy GDOT)

With frigid temperatures expected to hit parts of north Georgia and metro Atlanta this week, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is actively preparing and coordinating brine operations and staffing plans in an effort to respond to the pending threat of icy conditions.

The announcement comes as Gov. Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency as the coldest weather in a decade arrives over the Christmas holiday weekend.

According to a media release, brine operations are underway in northwest Georgia, and will begin in metro Atlanta and Northeast Georgia at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Brine operations will continue all day Thursday and into Friday as needed, with the likelihood that most routes will be treated at least twice. Crews will begin salting metro Atlanta interstates and state routes Thursday evening into Friday morning as needed based on conditions.

Crews will work 12-hour shifts and will prioritize treating interstates, state routes, bridges and overpasses, with priority routes including the entirety of I-20, I-85 and I-75 north of metro Atlanta, I-75 south of metro Atlanta to Macon, and I-85 south of Atlanta to Columbus. An estimated 635,000 gallons of brine will be used to treat more than 21,000 lane miles in the affected areas.

Georgia DOT will be closing all Georgia Express Lanes at midnight Thursday into Friday. As the weather system evolves. The Express Lanes will reopen as conditions allow.

GDOT is advising motorists in affected areas to limit travel Thursday into Friday morning. If you venture out, give GDOT crews room and space (stay back 100 feet) on the roads to help ensure they can safely do their jobs.

Precipitation is not the only threat to Georgia roads this weekend, according to the GDOT. The agency is reminding homeowners and property owners to turn off sprinkler systems with automatic timers set to run overnight and be sure to drain the system of water to prevent them from freezing and expanding, which can result in burst pipes. Sprinkler systems operating near a highway or road can create hazardous icy spots for motorists the next morning during a winter freeze.

Drivers are cautioned to be on the lookout for icy patches or black ice in the early morning hours. Motorists are advised that if a road looks wet, they should assume it is ice and drive accordingly, the GDOT said in its statement.

Additionally, with strong winds expected, there is possibility for fallen trees and downed power lines. If you come across either, do not cross them and report them to your local authorities or 911. Turn around and take an alternative route.