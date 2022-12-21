Tickets are on sale for the 25th-anniversary tour of “Riverdance” coming to the Fox Theatre Jan. 27-29.

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta said the Irish step-dancing and musical spectacular is being added as a special performance to the 2022-23 season.

Shows are set for Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Billed as a “reinvention” of the multi-award-winning show, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his soundtrack, while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan reimagined the show with new lighting, video, stage, and costume designs.

The 25th-anniversary tour was already underway in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the pause button. The tour resumed with a sold-out two-week engagment at Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

“Riverdance” began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest as a seven-minute dance piece. The audience response was so overwhelming that a full-length stage show was developed and went on to break box office records worldwide.

