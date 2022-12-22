Surveillance image of the suspect wanted for murder in a Dec. 22 shooting in Southwest Atlanta. (Courtesy APD)

Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at a gas station on Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta this morning.

According to the police report, officers responded just before 4:30 a.m. to a person shot call at the BP gas station at 3550 Campbellton Road SW.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.

APD released surveillance images of the suspect in the homicide this afternoon and asked if anyone knows or encounters this suspect to call 911 immediately or the Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235. This suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.