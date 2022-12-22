This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Chef Stuart Rogers from Your 3rd Spot has the perfect suggestion for your holiday snacking needs.

Your 3rd Spot, a new dining experience at The Works on the Upper Westside, mixes socializing, eating, and drinking for an unforgettable experience.

Rogers came on as the director of culinary innovation at the entertainment destination in April. He previously worked as Chef de Cuisine at Lyla Lila in Midtown, and his other culinary experience includes roles like executive chef at Oak Steakhouse and lead cook at Ford Fry’s JCT Kitchen and The Optimist.

Rogers says this delicious appetizer is the perfect conversation starter.

“In most restaurants, it seems the conversation stops when the food arrives so people can eat their entrees,” Rogers said. “We realized this was the opposite effect that we wanted, so we’ve created a space and menu with easily shareable items like our Crispy Potato Torpedoes that evoke conversation and not stop it.”

Crispy Potato Torpedoes from Chef Stuart Rogers.

Chef Stuart Rogers’ Crispy Potato Torpedoes Recipe

Ingredients:

4 Russet Potatoes, Cleaned

Vegetable Oil (For Frying)

For the Deviled Egg Mousse

24 Eggs

½ cup Duke’s Mayonnaise

⅛ cup Dill Pickle Juice

1½ tbsp Dijon Mustard

1½ tsp Kosher Salt

1½ tbsp Chives, Thinly Chopped

½ cup Smoked Trout Roe

1 tbsp Togarashi

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Take 4 russet potatoes, wash, and scrub them clean. Dry the potatoes and coat them in olive oil and kosher salt. Bake for one hour until tender.

Let the potatoes cool in the refrigerator until cold. Once cooled, cut the potatoes into quarters lengthwise. Take a knife and slice out the center of the wedge so the potato has a flat surface on the wedge. Complete for all wedges and set aside.



While the potatoes are being baked, take 24 eggs and place them into cold water. Bring water to a boil and cook for 11 minutes. After 11 minutes place eggs in an ice bath until fully cooled. Separate the yolks (save the egg whites for a healthy snack) and place only the yolks in the food processor. Add the Duke’s mayonnaise, dill pickle juice, Dijon mustard and salt to the processor. Blend until smooth.



Once the mousse has formed, place into a pastry piping bag with a small star shaped tip. Set aside.



In a cast iron pan, add enough vegetable oil that will be able to cover the quartered potatoes and preheat the oil to 375 degrees. Place potatoes into the preheated oil and fry the potatoes for 6-7 minutes each until golden brown and crispy. Once cooked, place the potatoes on a towel to drain off excess oil.



Finishing Touches:

Pipe the deviled egg mousse in a back-and-forth motion on the top of the potatoes until completely covered. Top with togarashi (Japanese spice), thinly sliced chives and smoked trout roe.