The GAC group at the Salvation Army. Credit: GAC

Students from the Greater Atlanta Christian School (GAC) donated more than 22,000 non-perishable items to help fight local food insecurity.

“Can-A-Thon increases our students’ understanding of the need to give food and love to our surrounding community where there is great need right now,” said GAC school president, Scott Harsh.

GAC has held the Can-A-Thon event for the past 10 years. It sees students from the pre-kindergarten to grade 12 school collect non-perishable food items through a variety of incentives and competitions.

Village Students with cans. Credit: GAC

This year, the school was able to donate 22,563 non-perishable items to the Salvation Army on Dec. 2.

The Can-A-Thon event aims to fight against food insecurity in the Gwinnett County community and beyond.

“This is about more than just canned goods. Can-A-Thon is about the people who live and work alongside us. The GAC family has been called to use what we have been given to help ease the burden of hunger and food insecurity,” said Harsh.

High School students load food into a truck. Credit: GAC

The Dec. 2 event was a school-wide collaborative effort. Approximately 1,800 GAC students had the opportunity to participate in hand collecting, counting, boxing, packing and delivering food. The GAC Concert Choir serenaded volunteers at the Salvation Army donation site.

