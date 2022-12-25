Happy Holidays from all of us at Atlanta Intown, Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Senior Life, and Rough Draft.
If you’re looking for some holiday reading, be sure to check out our January issues here.
Illustration by Isadora Pennington
💡 Catch up in 4 minutes each morning.
💥 Sign up for our free Rough Draft newsletter to get a clever, curated, and concise look at what you need to know to start your day.
Click to subscribe to Rough Draft. It's free!
Happy Holidays from all of us at Atlanta Intown, Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Senior Life, and Rough Draft.
If you’re looking for some holiday reading, be sure to check out our January issues here.
Illustration by Isadora Pennington