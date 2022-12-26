Building 1050, where JTEC will occupy space in the same building as Carbice, the nanotechnology company that established its global headquarters earlier this year. Credit: Photo provided by Ackerman & Co.

JTEC Energy Inc., a renewable energy company, has announced that it will be setting up its headquarters in Atlanta’s West End.

The company says that it has chosen the mixed-use development Lee + White as the new location for its base of operations.

Established in 2020 by company founder Lonnie Johnson, JTEC Energy specializes in the production of the JTEC cleantech energy device, which is used to create thermo-electrochemical energy by turning heat into energy.

JTEC Energy CEO Mike McQuary says that the energy company is excited for the move to the West End neighborhood.

“We look forward to joining the vibrant West End community,” said McQuary. “We will create a world-class lab and an open, collaborative office space that will support JTEC’s growth. Our employees are enthusiastic about moving to the BeltLine and enjoying all the amenities of the Lee + White development.”

The Lee + White development — which used to be the West End’s Warehouse Row — was acquired back in 2019 by real estate companies Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners.

Since that time, the mixed-use development has added breweries, restaurants and retailers, among others.

Jeff Small, the CEO of MDH Partners, says that JTEC Energy and its new home base will make for a good fit.

“Atlanta’s West End is an incubator for innovation filled with large-scale tech users and bright young talent from neighboring universities like Georgia Tech, Morehouse, Spelman and Clark Atlanta,” said Small. “A natural fit for JTEC, Lee + White is sustainably built, conveniently located and offers amenities unmatched by competitors. We look forward to JTEC joining the development as they bring even more job opportunities and cutting-edge technology to the West End.”

