Not all council members are in favor of the proposed fountain, shown in this original design proposal, which is in the park’s budget, and is intended to mirror the existing fountain in front of the Performing Arts Center at City Springs.

Reeves Young was awarded a $399,492 contract to serve as the construction manager at risk services for Veterans Park by Sandy Springs City Council.

The bid included a 3.25 percent construction fee, Dave Wells, director of Facilities/Capital Construction and Building Operations, said during the Dec. 20 council meeting.

The design would include a fountain estimated to cost $1.5 million that Dave Wells, director of Facilities/Capital Construction and Building Operations, said was part of the consensus the city council reached at a previous meeting.

Wells told Councilmember John Paulson that the odds were very good that Veterans Park construction would be completed by November. He said the next step is bringing the contractor on board, who will help bring on subcontractors for the landscaping and fountain.

Councilmember Andy Bauman asked about the scope of work as the council has not voted on it, but only discussed options during a work session.

Staff brought the project to council in September for different design components of the park where they did reach a consensus to move forward with certain elements, Wells said.

Bauman said the council did not approve consensus in the classic sense, as three members were opposed to the fountain.

“I feel the same way as Andy. I’m uncomfortable approving this not even knowing what the final plan is of the Veterans Park or how much like he said the fountain is going to cost,” Councilmember Jody Reichel said.

She asked for current construction numbers.

Wells said an architect’s estimate in April was $4.7 million.

City Manager Eden Freeman said the staff was seeking approval of this contract so line-item pricing can be provided by subcontractors and a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) will come back to the council no later than March 2023.

“We need to keep this project moving. I’m in favor of the park. I’m in favor of not delaying it. So I’m OK approving this, but be forewarned that when it comes to the GMP, I’m not presently in favor,” Bauman said.