A man and woman are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve, according to Brookhaven police.

On the morning of Dec. 24, Brookhaven police were alerted to reports of shots fired on the second floor of the Microtel Inn & Suites at1840 Corporate Boulevard NE. According to police, police found a woman who had been shot and killed and a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition. According to a Brookhaven Police Department spokesperson, the man has since passed away from his injuries.

Police say this is still an active investigation.