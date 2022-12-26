The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has partnered with Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS) and the Atlanta Falcons to bring the boys tackle and girls flag football state championship games to the stadium. This three-year deal will begin in 2023.

GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines said “bringing the football championships back to MBS allows our student athletes to compete in the best venue anywhere and will provide an experience for our athletes and fans that will be second to none.”

Georgia is projected to have over 36,000 high school football participants by 2023. During the 2022 NFL Draft, Georgia high school football had 29 players drafted, second behind Texas.

The Atlanta Falcons and GHSA have enjoyed a long-tenured relationship in support of boys tackle football. In 2018, the Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation successfully worked to elevate the offering of girls flag football across the state. In 2019, in partnership with the GHSA, local high school athletic directors, coaches, and players, girls flag football became a sanctioned sport in Georgia and is now played in more than 250 high schools across the state.

Atlanta Falcons CEO and President Rich McKay said that youth sports have always been a priority for the Atlanta Falcons. “This announcement is a testament to the coordinated efforts of many and we are excited to continue to support and grow the sport we all love.”