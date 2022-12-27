City Council approved sidewalk design services contracts including one that would fill the gap on another portion of Windsor Parkway, between Windsor Court and Dalmer Road. (File photo)

The Sandy Springs City Council has approved payment of a $550,000 settlement over additional costs for a sidewalk project.

A-1 was chosen by competitive bid with Granite as its contracted surety on the Brandon Mill sidewalk project, City Attorney Dan Lee told the council at its Dec. 20 meeting.

“Many of you remember the list of complaints that came from the poor workmanship,” he said. “This project was started some time ago, a bid price of $1,014,000. After only paying the contractor $110,000, staff made a very wise and crystal ball-like decision to remove the contractor because of safety concerns and complaints by the general public and just overall poor performance.”

Shortly after this removal and notification of the bond carrier, A-1 filed bankruptcy, which Lee said would ordinarily lead to payment from the bond company. But he said Granite refused and the city had to litigate in bankruptcy court to end the contract.

When staff rebid the contract, it ultimately cost the city $366,000 more than the original contract, Lee said.

“An offer has been made by the bonding company to pay that dollar figure and reimburse the city of $168,000 in attorney’s fees paid to Parker Hudson, who did an excellent job of litigating this in bankruptcy court and in the Northern District federal court to get us to this point,” he said.

The council approved the settlement agreement.

“Do we keep lists and let our contractors know that we don’t accept surety from people like Granite Surety Company?” Councilman Tibby DeJulio asked.

“It would be my recommendation that we never take a contractor who has Granite Surety. This was one of the worst cases I’ve ever seen,” Lee said.

The council also approved several sidewalk design services projects that will include sidewalk, curb and gutter, retaining wall, stormwater system, and associated improvements.