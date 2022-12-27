Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that wounded three juveniles on Northside Drive on Monday night.



According to the police report, officers responded responded to multiple persons shot call around 8:45 p.m. near 165 Northside Dr., which is the Flowers Bakery facility, not far from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Upon arrival, officers found three juvenile males who sustained gunshot wounds. The males were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting appeared to be related to an ongoing dispute between a juvenile male suspect, whom the victims appear to be familiar with.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the report.

The incident comes after the shooting death of two youths over Thanksgiving weekend, and two more were shot and killed after a dispute on social media on Dec. 17.

Students from Atlanta Public Schools held a rally before Christmas demanding local officials do more to curb gun violence.